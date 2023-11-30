Sensex (0.13%)
66988.44 + 86.53
Nifty (0.18%)
20133.15 + 36.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.72%)
6539.50 + 46.45
Nifty Midcap (0.68%)
42908.90 + 290.20
Nifty Bank (-0.19%)
44481.75 -84.70
Heatmap

BFSI forms larger pie of corporate profits in India than US, Europe

This surge is largely due to rising lending rates and an expansion in the net interest margins of banks and non-bank lenders

corporate profits
Premium

Krishna Kant Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 11:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The global banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industry over the past year has seen a significant increase in revenues and net profits. This surge is largely due to rising lending rates and an expansion in the net interest margins of banks and non-bank lenders. 

As a result, BFSI firms have become major contributors to corporate earnings in many economies. India’s corporate earnings performance is particularly dependent on the BFSI sector, more so than most other major economies, with the exception of China.

In India, the BFSI sector now accounts for nearly 35 per cent of total corporate profit. This is higher than the United States (29.3 per cent), Western Europe (27.3 per cent), the United Kingdom (27.3 per cent), Japan (9.7

Also Read

Never seen this kind of alignment in banks: KV Kamath at the BS BFSI Summit

Some NBFCs are bigger than many banks, says CEO Aditya Birla Finance

BS BFSI Summit 2023: 'Technology creating watershed moment in insurance'

Inclusive growth a global challenge: Sonal Varma at BS BFSI Summit 2023

BS BFSI Summit: India is world's best growth story, says Christopher Wood

No legal bar on member's reappointment: Finance secy T V Somanathan

RBI imposes penalty on HDFC Bank, Bank of America for violating FEMA norms

Finance Commission terms of reference takes a conservative stance

Monetary Policy Committee may have underestimated economic growth for Q2

DLF mulls first bond issue in three years amid revival of real estate mkt

Topics : corporate earnings Indian Banks Banking sector BFSI

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 11:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood MoviesAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyTelangana Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon