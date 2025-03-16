BFSI GCCs reach new heights in India with neo and mid-sized banks

Neo banks and mid-sized banks are establishing global capability centres (GCCs) in India, mirroring the expansion strategies of larger global counterparts with significant footprints. This trend is being seen as the next major wave in the country’s banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector.

Neo banks exist solely online without any physical branches and operate independently or in partnership with traditional banks. Their market size is expected to grow to $395 billion in 2026, up from about $19 billion in 2018, according to PwC.

Such banks, spread across the US, UK, Australia, and Japan, are looking to tap the huge