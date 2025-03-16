Sunday, March 16, 2025 | 04:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / BFSI GCCs reach new heights in India with neo and mid-sized banks

BFSI GCCs reach new heights in India with neo and mid-sized banks

Neo banks exist solely online without any physical branches and operate independently or in partnership with traditional banks

bank, banks
Premium

Avik Das Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Neo banks and mid-sized banks are establishing global capability centres (GCCs) in India, mirroring the expansion strategies of larger global counterparts with significant footprints. This trend is being seen as the next major wave in the country’s banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector.
 
Neo banks exist solely online without any physical branches and operate independently or in partnership with traditional banks. Their market size is expected to grow to $395 billion in 2026, up from about $19 billion in 2018, according to PwC.
 
Such banks, spread across the US, UK, Australia, and Japan, are looking to tap the huge
Topics : Indian investments into GCC BFSI Banking Industry

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon