Sunday, April 27, 2025 | 05:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Bond forwards may boost demand for 10-year to 15-year state bonds

Bond forwards may boost demand for 10-year to 15-year state bonds

The yield spread between 10-year state bonds and the benchmark 10-year government bond stood at 29 basis points

bonds
Premium

Unlike forward rate agreements (FRAs), which involve no physical delivery of securities, an insurance company using bond forwards for hedging purposes can take direct delivery of the bonds.

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reserve Bank of India’s norms on bond forwards, which will come into effect from May 2, are expected to boost demand for forwards linked to 10 to 15-year state bonds, driven by wider yield spreads over government securities in this segment compared to longer maturities, said market participants.
 
The central bank has authorised the use of bond forwards in government securities—financial contracts in which two parties agree to buy or sell a government bond at a predetermined price on a future date. The move is aimed at enabling market participants, especially long-term investors, to manage their cash flows
Topics : Reserve Bank of India Sanjay Malhotra Bonds Central banks monetary policy

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon