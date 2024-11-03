Bumps on MFI road: Microfinance biz turns cautious as delinquencies rise

The credit bureau CRIF High Mark’s latest report on microfinance, ‘Microlend’ has it that at end-June 2024, the systemic book at Rs 4.32 trillion, marked a quarter-on-quarter decline of 2.3 per cent even though on a year-on-year basis, it is up 20.3 per cent. A closer look at the numbers also shows a rise in delinquencies across all time-bands (or days-past-due as it is called in the trade). Microfinance institutions (MFIs) are applying the brakes.

How did we get here? Is it rampant over-leveraging — of the kind seen in retail lending?

“It’s not so. As per bureau data only