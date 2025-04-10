Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 08:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Call-repo rate spread narrows to 7 bps as liquidity conditions ease

Call-repo rate spread narrows to 7 bps as liquidity conditions ease

The WACR moved in tandem with policy repo rate. Additionally, the overnight rates in collateralised segment - that is, triparty repo (TREPS) and market repo - broadly remained aligned with WACR

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
Premium

During the second half of December and early January, the WACR shot up, sometimes breaching the MSF rate, which was 6.75 per cent then.

Anjali KumariAnupreksha Jain Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 8:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reflecting the easing of liquidity conditions at the short end, the average spread between the weighted average call rate (WACR) and the policy repo rate narrowed to seven basis points (bps) in March 2025, down from a peak of 15 bps in December 2024, according to the monetary policy report.
 
However, the volatility in the WACR, measured by the exponentially weighted moving average (EWMA), remained high through March 2025. At times, the WACR even breached the upper bound of the interest rate corridor (the marginal standing facility or MSF rate), especially during the second half of December and early January.
Topics : repo rate Liquidity finance sector

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon