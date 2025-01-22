Business Standard

CBDT notifies amendments in I-T rules for non-resident cruise ships

As a measure to promote investment and employment, the government had in the July Budget, provided a presumptive taxation regime for non-residents, engaged in the business of operation of cruise ships

An overhead view of a US Navy Ticonderoga class cruiser. US Navy photo by Jayme Pastoric (Wikimedia Commons)

As per the amendment to I-T Rules, 1962, notified on January 21, the applicability of this presumptive taxation regime is subject to conditions. | Representative Photo: Jayme Pastoric/Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

The income tax department has notified amendments in I-T rules to prescribe conditions for applicability of presumptive taxation regime for non-resident cruise ship operators.

As a measure to promote investment and employment, the government had in the July Budget, provided a presumptive taxation regime for non-residents, engaged in the business of operation of cruise ships.

Further, exemption has been provided for any income of a foreign company from lease rentals of cruise ships, received from a related company which operates such ship or ships in India.

As per the amendment to I-T Rules, 1962, notified on January 21, the applicability of this presumptive taxation regime is subject to conditions, including that the non-resident, engaged in the business of operation of cruise ships operate a passenger ship having a carrying capacity of more than 200 passengers or length of 75 metres or more, for leisure and recreational purposes and having appropriate dining and cabin facilities for passengers.

 

The conditions also include that the non-resident operate such ship on scheduled voyages or shore excursions touching at least two sea ports of India or the same sea ports of India twice and operate such ship primarily for carrying passengers and not for carrying cargo.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 7:09 PM IST

