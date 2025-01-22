Business Standard

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 | 03:56 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / CBDT clarifies past investments under old tax treaties safe from new rules

CBDT clarifies past investments under old tax treaties safe from new rules

The Central Board of Direct Taxes announced on Wednesday that investments under tax treaties with Mauritius, Cyprus, and Singapore will remain unaffected by the new Principal Purpose Test rule

tax

tax

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued a clarification that brings relief to investors. Investments made under tax treaties with Mauritius, Cyprus, and Singapore will not be impacted by the new Principal Purpose Test (PPT) rule, according to a report by The Economic Times.
 
The announcement, made in a circular on Wednesday, puts an end to concerns that past investments might face scrutiny under the revised treaty protocols. It also clears up confusion about whether the changes would apply retrospectively or prospectively, avoiding unnecessary disputes.
 

What Is the Principal Purpose Test?

 
The PPT is part of international tax rules aimed at preventing misuse of tax treaties. Under the Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) framework, the PPT checks whether a business arrangement is genuinely commercial or created mainly to avoid taxes. If the primary purpose is tax-saving, treaty benefits can be denied.
 
 
In April 2024, India and Mauritius updated their tax treaty to include the PPT. This means revenue authorities will now evaluate exemptions under the treaty based on the PPT to prevent tax avoidance.
 

Why does the tax rule matter?

According to the report, the clarification ensures that investments made before April 1, 2017, under older agreements, will not face retrospective scrutiny. This is especially significant for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) using Mauritius as a base, as they were concerned they might have to justify past commercial reasons for their presence in the country.
 
By clarifying that the changes will impact only future investments, the CBDT has assured cross-border businesses and minimised the chances of disputes. This move strengthens investor confidence and emphasises fair tax practices.

More From This Section

Premiumbanks

A first in 12 years: Banks to overhaul terms of engagement with BCs

Bonds

Govt bond yields slip on signs of gradual tariff approach from Trump

Rupee, Dollar

Rupee ends little changed, dollar regains footing on Trump's tariff plan

Cash, money, debt, lending, loans, currency, rupee

Rupee rises 17 paise to 86.28 against US dollar during early trade

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI forms new committee for bank license, chaired by former DG Jain

Topics : Tax benefits Central Board of Direct Taxes GST form BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEUPSC Civil Services Notification 2025Stocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDenta Water IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon