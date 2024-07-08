Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Chatroom: Remittances below $25,000 also need Form A2 now

The RBI has only put up the draft directions on exports and imports of goods and services for public response. The directions would be finalised only after receiving feedback from stakeholders

Outward remittances fdi dollar currency note

Representative Picture

TNC Rajagopalan
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 11:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

I have been making outward remittances to my son studying abroad for his maintenance through my bank. They used to only ask for a simple request letter stating the purpose of remittance. Now, I am told that I have to submit a form A2 every time I want to make a remittance. Is this correct? Yes. The RBI had allowed the banks to release foreign exchange for any current account transaction, on the basis of a simple letter containing basic information and subject to an upper limit of $25,000 or its equivalent.

Banks were not required to obtain any other documents, including Form A2. The latest AP (DIR) Circular no.13 dated July 5, 2024 says that the banks must obtain Form A2 in physical or digital form for all cross-border remittances irrespective of the value of transaction.

We refer to the draft directions to Authorised Dealers on export and import of goods and services put up by the RBI on its website on July 2, 2024. I do not see any specific instructions for grant of write-off in those instructions, whereas in the current Master Direction no.16/2015-16 dated January 1, 2016 (as amended), there are detailed instructions of grant of write-off. In fact, the draft directions do not deal with export claims, refund of export proceeds, agency commission on exports or even surrender of proportionate export incentives when there is shortfall in realisation of export proceeds. As exporters, we need clarity on all these matters and so would appreciate your views on  the same.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PremiumNBFCs

Group representing NBFCs seeks revisit of membership norm for SRO

Securitisation market booms as shadow banks diversify funding sources money investment coins

Securitisation volume increases 17% in Q1 FY25 to Rs 45,000 crore

Government bonds, bond yield

Govt bond yields marginally lower as US jobs data boost rate cut hopes

Rupee, Rs

Rupee rises 5 paise to 83.44 against US dollar as crude prices come down

Investments in small savings schemes rise to Rs 1.55 trillion in 2017-18

Indian Overseas Bank unveils upgradation facility on savings scheme

The RBI has only put up the draft directions on exports and imports of goods and services for public response. The directions would be finalised only after receiving feedback from exporters, importers, banks and other stakeholders.  So, you can also give your feedback via email to RBI by September 01, 2024, with the subject line “Feedback on draft regulations and directions on export and import under FEMA”.

Now, at Para 3.5 of the draft directions, the RBI does say that AD banks, on request of the exporter, may permit reduction in the full export value after satisfying themselves of the bona fides of such requests. And at Para 4.1 of the draft directions, the RBI does say that AD banks shall put in place a comprehensive, well-documented policy as approved by their Board of Directors within six months of issuance of this circular for handling payment transactions related to export/import of goods and services and merchanting trade. So, it appears the RBI has left it to the judgment of the banks on how to deal with requests for write-offs, export claims etc. For banks, so used to only implementing RBI directions on exports and imports, it is unchartered territory. So, we have to wait and see how they respond. For exporters and importers also, a situation where different banks act differently, instead of everyone following the same RBI instructions will be a new experience. We have to wait and see.

Business Standard invites readers' SME queries related to GST, export and import matters. You can write to us at smechat@bsmail.in

Also Read

Shipping, trade, import, export

Chatroom: EO against AA can be discharged through physical/deemed exports

exports, wto

Chatroom: 'DGFT should review Para 2.12 of FTP'

export

Chatroom: Duty-free inputs used in export output are not export benefits

export import

DGFT should issue orders on QCO item imports as replenishment under AA

Customs, excise

'Date of DBK payment is date of credit to exporter's bank account'

Topics : Remittance CHATROOM Remittances RBI sme CHATROOM

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 11:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai RainsAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon