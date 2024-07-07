Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Indian Overseas Bank unveils upgradation facility on savings scheme

The city-headquartered bank said the initiative was in the backdrop of simplifying banking processes by leveraging digital technology providing convenience

Investments in small savings schemes rise to Rs 1.55 trillion in 2017-18

In addition to this service, Indian Overseas Bank has launched a new service enabling customers to access their loan account statements directly through the Digilocker application or website.

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2024 | 3:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Public sector Indian Overseas Bank has unveiled a slew of upgradation facilities on savings scheme that offer enhanced features to its customers, a top official has said.
The city-headquartered bank said the initiative was in the backdrop of simplifying banking processes by leveraging digital technology providing convenience.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
To be availed through the bank's website, the higher variants of savings account like "SB Max" and "SB HNI" offer a host of enhanced facilities and features which includes concessions and waiver of various charges providing more value and flexibility solutions to customers.
"We are committed to offering a comprehensive self-service model that enhances our customers' banking experience. By leveraging the latest technology, we aim to simplify banking processes and introduce innovative solutions to enhance banking convenience," the bank's Managing Director and CEO Ajay Kumar Srivastava said in a statement on Sunday.
In addition to this service, Indian Overseas Bank has launched a new service enabling customers to access their loan account statements directly through the Digilocker application or website under its move to expand the service, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Indian Overseas Bank, IOB, PSU Banks

Indian Overseas Bank sets up dedicated branch to serve budding startups

Indian Overseas Bank, IOB, PSU Banks

Indian Overseas Bank aims to open 88 new branches in FY2024-25, says CEO

Indian Overseas Bank, IOB

Indian Overseas Bank Q4 results: Net profit rises 24% to Rs 808 crore

Indian Overseas Bank, IOB

Indian Overseas Bank clocks Q4 consolidated PAT of Rs 810.42 cr

Indian Overseas Bank, IOB

IOB adopts multi-pronged approach to ensure recovery from NPA accounts

Topics : Indian Overseas Bank small savings schemes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2024 | 3:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAmazon Fire TV Stick 4K ReviewAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon