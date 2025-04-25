Credit card spends touch 4-month high at Rs 2.01 trillion in March

Credit card spends surged to a four-month high of Rs 2.01 trillion in March amid high year-end financial transactions, according to the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Banks added 0.8 million cards in FY25, much lower than in FY24 which saw over 15 million card additions, due to higher risk weight norms on unsecured loans which came into effect from November 2023.

After falling to a seven-month low in the previous month, spending increased nearly 20.69 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) from Rs 1.67 trillion. Spending had touched Rs 2.02 trillion in October 2024 amid the