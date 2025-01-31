Customer protection, value-added services to drive biz growth: C S Setty

The current business environment comes with many challenges. With its robust financial profile, State Bank of India (SBI) is working to enhance customer service quality through innovation and technology. C S SETTY, chairman of the country’s largest lender, in a fireside chat with Tamal Bandyopadhyay, consulting editor, Business Standard, spoke about his journey, the future of the bank, and said that the best was yet to come. Edited excerpts:

As a 1988 probationary officer, getting into the corner office, it’s just about two months now, what do you have in you that others didn’t have to become a leader?

In