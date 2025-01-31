Business Standard

Friday, January 31, 2025 | 01:34 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Demand for affordable housing strong despite supply challenges: Experts

Demand for affordable housing strong despite supply challenges: Experts

In India, today, 95 per cent of housing loan requirements come from economically weaker sections (EWS) and low-income groups (LIG) who can't afford a house

Photos: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR
Premium

L-R: Tribhuwan Adhikari, managing director (MD) & chief executive officer (CEO), LIC Housing Finance; Deo Shankar Tripathi, vice-chairman at Aadhar Housing Finance; Girish Kousgi, MD and CEO of PNB Housing Finance; Ravi Subramaniam, MD and CEO of Tru

BS Reporter
10 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 1:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A shift among developers towards affordable housing, along with a nudge from the government through regulatory changes and subsidies, will boost the segment. According to the Knight Frank-Business Standard report, home loans are the most preferred mode of financing when buying a house across all income groups. But affordable housing buyers get limited loan opportunities and depend heavily on housing finance companies (HFCs). 
At the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit’s panel discussion titled ‘Banking on Bricks’, experts from the housing finance sector — Tribhuwan Adhikari, managing director (MD) & chief executive officer (CEO), LIC Housing Finance; Deo Shankar Tripathi, vice-chairman
Topics : BS Banking Annual housing luxury homes Indian Economy

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon