Home / Finance / News / CBDC adoption may take 2-3 years as banks struggle with tech, incentives

CBDC adoption may take 2-3 years as banks struggle with tech, incentives

Banks are slow to adopt the digital rupee as settlement via CBDC remains sluggish, offers limited benefits, and lacks the tech backbone needed for large-scale trading

Money market participants noted that most private sector banks are unwilling to trade in government securities and the call money market via CBDC | File image of Central Bank Digital Currency

Anupreksha JainAnjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

With commercial banks still in the process of developing systems to trade through central bank digital currency (CBDC), it may take two to three years for large-scale adoption of the digital rupee, according to a senior official from the Clearing Corporation of India Ltd (CCIL).
 
In addition to technology constraints, trading via CBDC offers limited benefits, the official said.
 
CCIL facilitates the settlement of secondary market transactions in government securities and call money market deals using the digital rupee. This includes outright purchases and repurchase agreements (repos). While trading in CBDC, settlement occurs on a trade-by-trade basis, as opposed to
