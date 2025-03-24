Monday, March 24, 2025 | 07:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
e-RUPI voucher issuance surges in February; redemption in slow lane

Only a fraction of the cumulative issued e-RUPI vouchers were redeemed, the data show

In January, the redemption volume for Indian Bank and State Bank of India stood at 20,203 and 67,221, respectively | Image: Shutterstock

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 7:33 PM IST

While issuance of e-RUPI vouchers by banks surged in February, driven primarily by state-owned Indian Bank and State Bank of India, redemptions of such vouchers were quite muted, data released by the National Payments Corporation of India show.
 
According to the data, Indian Bank generated 507,550 e-RUPI vouchers in February, followed by State Bank of India with 126,810 — both significantly surpassing their January figures of 110,625 and 106,084, respectively.
 
However, only a fraction of the cumulative issued e-RUPI vouchers were redeemed, the data show. For instance, redemptions stood at 8.4 per cent for Indian Bank and 6.5 per cent
