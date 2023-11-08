Sensex (0.05%)
ED raids Kandala Service Cooperative Bank in southern Kerala district

The ED raided the Kandala Services Cooperative Bank near Kattakada here following reports of alleged irregualarities of several crores at the bank

Photo: Agencies

Photo: Agencies

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 12:23 PM IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday carried out a raid at a services cooperative bank in this southern Kerala district.
The ED raided the Kandala Services Cooperative Bank near Kattakada here following reports of alleged irregualarities of several crores at the bank.
Raids were also carried out by ED at several other locations connected with the bank.
The ED raid which began early in the morning was still underway, police sources confirmed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 12:23 PM IST

