ED raids Kandala Service Cooperative Bank in southern Kerala district

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday carried out a raid at a services cooperative bank in this southern Kerala district.
The ED raided the Kandala Services Cooperative Bank near Kattakada here following reports of alleged irregualarities of several crores at the bank.
Raids were also carried out by ED at several other locations connected with the bank.
The ED raid which began early in the morning was still underway, police sources confirmed.
