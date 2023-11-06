close
Sensex (0.47%)
64668.88 + 305.10
Nifty (0.58%)
19341.85 + 111.25
Nifty Smallcap (1.36%)
6093.20 + 81.85
Nifty Midcap (0.65%)
39844.50 + 257.10
Nifty Bank (0.27%)
43437.20 + 118.95
Heatmap

Oil at $110 could prompt RBI to hike interest rate again: Morgan Stanley

As the world's third-biggest consumer of oil, India is one of the most exposed economies in Asia to rising crude prices

Oil, Oil price

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 11:23 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Nasreen Seria

Morgan Stanley estimates a sustained oil price of $110 a barrel could undermine India’s economic stability, likely forcing the central bank to resume hiking interest rates.
 
As the world’s third-biggest consumer of oil, India is one of the most exposed economies in Asia to rising crude prices. A $10 increase in oil prices boosts inflation by 50 basis points and contributes to a 30 basis-point widening in the current account balance, Morgan Stanley’s economists estimate.

Oil above $110 a barrel would be destabilizing for India’s economy, the investment bank said, resulting in higher domestic fuel prices and second-round inflationary effects. The current account deficit would also likely widen to beyond the comfort level of 2.5 per cent of gross domestic product, it said.

“With macro stability indicators stretched under this scenario, we think currency depreciation pressures could rise and lead the Reserve Bank of India to restart its rate hike cycle,” Morgan Stanley’s economists led by Chetan Ahya wrote in a note on Sunday. 

The RBI has kept its policy rate unchanged four times now, but has struck a relatively hawkish tone while inflation remains above the 4 per cent midpoint of its target band. The central bank’s forecasts are based on a crude oil price of $85 a barrel in the second half of the current fiscal year, which ends in March 2024.

Morgan Stanley’s base case is for oil prices to be sustained at $95 a barrel, which would be more manageable for the economy, it said. Under this scenario, the RBI will likely delay cutting interest rates, it said.

India’s basket of crude oil prices averaged $87.09 a barrel as of Nov. 2, compared with an average of $90.08 a barrel for the full month of October. Global benchmark Brent crude traded above $85 a barrel on Monday.


Also Read

New era of Indian equity outperformance is dawning: Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China

Indian markets can withstand a somewhat expensive multiple: Jonathan Garner

JP Morgan bond index rebalancing: Borrowing costs in India to get cheaper

Morgan Stanley weighs 7% cut in Asia-Pacific investment banking workforce

Bank of Maharashtra top among PSU lenders in loan, deposit growth in Q2

Larsen & Toubro raises Rs 1,500 crore funds through sale of 150,000 NCDs

Funding deficit for climate adaptation puts some nations at high risk: UN

6 Indian banks win UK HC challenge over unpaid loans by Singapore's GVK

Corporate funding in energy storage falls 31% to $15.2 bn: Mercom Capital

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Oil Prices oil RBI Interest rate hike Morgan Stanley

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 11:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTitan Company Q2 ResultMP Assembly elections LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayRajasthan Assembly elections LIVEKoffee with Karan, Episode 2NZ vs PAK Playing 11Chhattisgarh Assembly elections LIVE

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streamingTop five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering caseGovt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India growNon-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon