close
Sensex (0.49%)
65828.41 + 320.09
Nifty (0.59%)
19638.30 + 114.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.25%)
5883.30 + 72.60
Nifty Midcap (1.08%)
40537.05 + 433.00
Nifty Bank (0.64%)
44584.55 + 283.60
Heatmap

Exporters seek govt intervention in providing affordable credit to MSMEs

It said some of the MSME sectors are affected due to a dip in exports on account of a global demand slowdown

rupee, loan, indian rupee

Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 2 2023 | 6:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Exporters have sought the central government's intervention in providing affordable and easy availability of credit to MSMEs amid global headwinds due to lack of liquidity.
In a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, apex exporters' body Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) requested for the extension of Emergency Credit Linked Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) till March 31, 2024 and restoration of interest subsidy benefit of 5 per cent to manufacturer MSMEs.
It said some of the MSME sectors are affected due to a dip in exports on account of a global demand slowdown.
FIEO has urged extending the ECLGS "till March 31, 2024" as it will help micro, small and medium enterprises sail through this difficult time and bounce back when the situation improves.
"With interest rates firming up, MSMEs are getting credit at not less than 8-11 per cent. The subvention for the interest equalisation scheme was reduced as interest rates were coming down. However with complete change in situation, there is an urgent need to restore interest equalisation benefit of 5 per cent," it added.
MSMEs account for about 40 per cent in the country's total exports.

Also Read

World MSME Day 2023: Date, Theme, Celebration, Essential Facts about MSME

World MSME Day: All you need to know about sector fueling India's growth

Govt accepts over 10,000 MSME claims worth Rs 256 crore for refunds

RBI policy: How a repo rate hike/cut impacts your home loans and EMIs

Banks ask RBI to frame policy for silver loans similar to gold metal loans

Expect status quo on rate and no change in stance

Banks to continue accepting Rs 2,000 note till October 7, says RBI

RBI extends last date for exchanging Rs 2,000 bank notes to Oct 7

FinMin notifies Oct 1 date for implementing amended GST law for e-gaming

Last date to exchange Rs 2,000 banknotes is tomorrow, clarifies RBI

India's exports declined 6.86 per cent to USD 34.48 billion in August, for the seventh month in a row, due to a fall in shipments from key sectors like petroleum and gems and jewellery on subdued global demand.
The trade deficit (difference between imports and exports) during the month touched a 10-month high of USD 24.16 billion.
Cumulatively, exports during April-August this fiscal contracted 11.9 per cent to USD 172.95 billion. India's exports contracted 15.88 per cent in July.
Exports sectors, which recorded negative growth in August, include tea, coffee, rice, spices, leather, gems and jewellery, textiles, and petroleum products.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : MSME Credit loans

First Published: Oct 2 2023 | 6:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Asian Games 2023 Kabaddi scheduleLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 30 schedule

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT CityJalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake saleSugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon