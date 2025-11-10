Per-card credit card spending rises 15% on festive season, GST boost

Amid record overall spending during the festive season, coupled with Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate rationalisation, lenders have seen a 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in per credit card spending in September 2025, latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.

HDFC Bank continued to record the highest per-card spend, followed by ICICI Bank.

Among leading issuers, HDFC Bank reported a 2.8 per cent Y-o-Y rise in per-card spending to Rs 23,959.8. SBI Card saw a strong increase of 33.5 per cent to Rs 18,892.3, ICICI Bank logged a 27.4 per cent rise to Rs