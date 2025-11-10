Monday, November 10, 2025 | 07:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Per-card credit card spending rises 15% on festive season, GST boost

Per-card credit card spending rises 15% on festive season, GST boost

Credit card spending surged in September 2025 on strong festive demand and GST rationalisation, with private lenders such as HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank leading the growth in per-card spends

Credit Card
premium

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Aathira Varier
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 6:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid record overall spending during the festive season, coupled with Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate rationalisation, lenders have seen a 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in per credit card spending in September 2025, latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.
 
HDFC Bank continued to record the highest per-card spend, followed by ICICI Bank.
 
Among leading issuers, HDFC Bank reported a 2.8 per cent Y-o-Y rise in per-card spending to Rs 23,959.8. SBI Card saw a strong increase of 33.5 per cent to Rs 18,892.3, ICICI Bank logged a 27.4 per cent rise to Rs
Topics : Credit Card RBI Policy HDFC Bank ICICI Bank
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon