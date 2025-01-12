Field agents at a crossroads: The BC channel is ripe for being reimagined

In late November last year, the Business Correspondent Resource Council (BCRC) made a pitch to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) that field agents be allowed to hawk insurance products.

While it is true the guesstimated over five-lakh strong network of business correspondents (BCs) in the country can play a big role in Irdai’s push of the Bima Trinity — Bima Vistaar, Bima Vaahaks, and Bima Sugam — it is also reflection of a larger reality: a crying need to augment the financial viability of the channel. “BCs remain relevant in providing banking access in remote areas