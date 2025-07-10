Finance ministry seeks Claims portal control from health ministry

To improve transparency in health insurance claims, and reduce consumer grievances, the finance ministry (FinMin) is seeking control of digital platform National Health Claims Exchange (NHCX) that is currently under the purview of the health ministry.

The department of financial services (DFS), which is under FinMin, is already in touch with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) regarding the same, a senior government official said on condition of anonymity.

“The idea is to bring insurance companies, healthcare providers, and insured individuals on a single platform to enhance transparency and ensure better regulation under the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai),”