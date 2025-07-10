Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 10:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Finance ministry seeks Claims portal control from health ministry

Finance ministry seeks Claims portal control from health ministry

The department of financial services, under the ministry of finance has sought the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) regarding the same

NHCX connects insurance companies, healthcare service providers, and government insurance scheme administrators to streamline healthcare access and claims.

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 10:35 PM IST

To improve transparency in health insurance claims, and reduce consumer grievances, the finance ministry (FinMin) is seeking control of digital platform National Health Claims Exchange (NHCX) that is currently under the purview of the health ministry.
The department of financial services (DFS), which is under FinMin, is already in touch with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) regarding the same, a senior government official said on condition of anonymity. 
“The idea is to bring insurance companies, healthcare providers, and insured individuals on a single platform to enhance transparency and ensure better regulation under the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai),”
