Finance ministry may consider rate cut for small savings schemes in FY26

In a bid to boost consumption following the rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the finance ministry may consider bringing down the rates for small savings schemes in the next financial year, government sources indicated.

The central bank on Friday reduced the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 per cent from 6.5 per cent following its first monetary policy review of the year. This policy decision marks the first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting chaired by new RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

Small savings schemes include the Public Provident Fund, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, Monthly Income Account