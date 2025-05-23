Finance ministry pulls up public-sector banks over staff misconduct

The Union Ministry of Finance has asked public-sector banks (PSBs) to strengthen handling customer grievances following several incidents of alleged misconduct by the bank staff, a senior government official said.

“Department of Financial Services (DFS) Secretary M Nagaraju has told PSB chiefs to strictly adhere to the established guidelines governing employee conduct,” the official added.

The source further added the secretary also asked banks to regularly review the performance of branch heads.

“These reviews will include assessments of how well a branch is maintained, its cleanliness, and how staff members interact with customers,” the official noted.

