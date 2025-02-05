Business Standard

FinMin seeks proposals for 2nd supplementary demands for grants for FY25

The proposals for supplementary demand for grants may be projected within Revised Estimate 2024-25 ceiling after a thorough and objective assessment of additional requirement of funds

The finance ministry has sought expenditure proposals for the second and final batch of supplementary demands for grants for FY25 from various ministries to be tabled in the ongoing Budget session.

According to an office memorandum, ministries are required to submit their supplementary proposals by February 12.

The cases that would be eligible to be incorporated under such demands include those where advances from the Contingency Fund have been granted.

Besides, payments against court decree would be included as well as cases where the finance ministry has specifically advised to propose the supplementary demand in the ongoing Budget session, it said.

 

The proposals for supplementary demand for grants may be projected within Revised Estimate 2024-25 ceiling after a thorough and objective assessment of additional requirement of funds, the memorandum dated February 3 said.

"While processing proposals for supplementary grants, the grant controlling authority must invariably identify savings within the grant so that the infructuous or inflated supplementary demands are weeded out and the eventuality of surrender after obtaining the supplementary grant is avoided," it said.

