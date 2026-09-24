Fintechs race to expand merchant networks as MDR returns to UPI payments

The push comes ahead of the October 15 rollout of the new merchant discount rate (MDR) on eligible Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions and the festival season, when merchant sign-ups typically peak.

PhonePe is adding 20,000 additional sales employees to deploy more than 5 million payment devices, such as soundboxes and point-of-sale (PoS) machines, over the next year, half of which it plans to deploy in rural India. Pine Labs plans to deploy 1 million soundboxes across India.

Paytm is planning to further strengthen its distribution team across the country. MobiKwik expects its merchant revenue to treble in 2026-27 and is targeting a tenfold increase by 2027-28 (FY28).

“If ₹3,000 crore is given back as an incentive in terms of transactions initiated from Tier-II and above, it can easily fund the setting up of 20 million soundboxes and an additional 5 million card-accepting merchants,” said Dilip Asbe, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), NPCI.

Five per cent of the annual MDR value generated through UPI will be invested in establishing the fund.

India has about 60 million unique merchants, he said. Of these, 20-25 million use a soundbox, and about 5 million have a PoS device that can accept cards. The remaining 30-35 million still rely on printed quick response codes to accept UPI payments.

The focus of consumer payment apps on doubling down on merchant acquisition comes at a time when fintechs are targeting MDR-based revenue from both the platform side and merchants.

The merchant-acquiring side of a fintech’s business and its partner banks will earn 30 per cent of total MDR, while app providers will earn a 20 per cent share of MDR, according to the framework.

“We see offline merchant acquiring as a significant growth opportunity for MobiKwik, and we have already been investing heavily in this business since the beginning of the year. With the introduction of UPI MDR, the business case for merchant acquiring has become even stronger. The addition of UPI MDR is expected to contribute an incremental ₹120 crore in revenue to the merchant business on top of our organic growth in FY28,” said Bipin Preet Singh, cofounder, MD, and CEO, MobiKwik.

In a statement, PhonePe said the MDR framework allowed the fintech firm to further invest in merchant expansion.