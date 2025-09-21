Sunday, September 21, 2025 | 10:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Fintechs set for change as norms for debt collection practices are updated

Fintechs set for change as norms for debt collection practices are updated

Stricter collection protocols mean you can't push credit as in the past (its return leg has to be taken into account); business models may have to be tweaked even as fintech funding heads southwards

Industry sources surmise that given the interconnectedness — funding and partnerships — between REs, it could well mean that other SROs will use FACE’s norms as a template when it comes to digital lending.

Raghu Mohan New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 10:04 PM IST

The Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment’s (FACE’s) rollout of debt collection norms breathes life into Mint Road’s self-regulatory organisation (SRO) framework. The norms’ impact will be felt in governance, agent conduct, borrower disclosure, data protection, and safeguards for digital and field recoveries. They will also shape the work of shadow banks, lending service providers (LSPs), and collection-tech firms. Stricter collection protocols mean you can’t push credit as in the past (its return leg has to be taken into account); business models may have to be tweaked even as fintech funding heads southwards. 
