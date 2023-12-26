Sensex (    %)
                        
Govt extends non-preferential certificate of origin online filing period

The new deadline is till Dec 2024. The DGFT in a trade notice said during this period, the existing systems of processing non-preferential certificate of origin applications in manual mode is allowed

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 11:11 PM IST

The government on Tuesday extended the transition period for mandatory online filing of applications for non-preferential certificate of origin till December 31, 2024.
The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in a trade notice said during this period, the existing systems of processing non-preferential certificate of origin applications in manual mode is permitted.
An exporter has to submit a Certificate of Origin (CoO) at the landing port of the importing country.
The document is important to claim duty concessions under Free-Trade Agreements (FTAs). This certificate is essential to prove where their goods come from.
"The transition period for mandatory filing of applications for non-preferential certificate of origin through the e-CoO platform has ben further extended till December 31, 2024," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : central government tax consultants woes

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 11:11 PM IST

