Govt raises interest rate on 5-year recurring deposit to 6.7% for Dec qtr

According to a finance ministry circular, the interest rate on savings deposit has been retained at 4 per cent and on the one-year term deposit at 6.9 per cent

lending

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 5:42 PM IST
The government on Friday raised the interest rate on five-year recurring deposit scheme to 6.7 per cent from 6.5 per cent for the December quarter and retained the rates for all other small savings schemes.

According to a finance ministry circular, the interest rate on savings deposit has been retained at 4 per cent and on the one-year term deposit at 6.9 per cent.

The rates were the same during the September quarter.

The interest rate on both the two-year and three-year term deposits is 7 per cent while on the five-year term deposit, the rate is 7.5 per cent.

Senior citizens savings scheme will fetch an interest rate of 8.2 per cent.

On the monthly income account scheme, the interest rate is 7.4 per cent while it is 7.7 per cent on the National Savings Certificate and 7.1 per cent on the Public Provident Fund (PPF) scheme.

The interest rate on the Kisan Vikas Patra is 7.5 per cent and the investments will mature in 115 months.

As per the circular, the interest rate on the popular girl child scheme Sukanya Samriddhi Account has been retained at 8 per cent.

The government notifies the interest rate on small savings schemes, majorly operated by post offices, every quarter.
Topics : Interest Rates Recurring deposit finance sector

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 5:41 PM IST

