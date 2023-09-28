close
Sensex (-0.92%)
65508.32 -610.37
Nifty (-0.98%)
19523.55 -192.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.86%)
5810.70 -50.20
Nifty Midcap (-1.32%)
40104.05 -536.75
Nifty Bank (-0.64%)
44300.95 -287.35
Heatmap

Depositors' trust is with banks, not fintech cos: Mastercard India chief

Speaking at the CII banking conclave here, Kumar, also the former chairman of State Bank of India, said that what the fintech companies are challenging is the legacy system in an innovative way

Mastercard recently launched an authentication product called Identity Check Express that enables customers to verify transactions on their own

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 11:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chairman of Mastercard India Rajnish Kumar on Thursday said that the trust of the depositors is with the banking system and not with fintech companies.
Speaking at the CII banking conclave here, Kumar, also the former chairman of the State Bank of India (SBI), said that what the fintech companies are challenging is the legacy system in an innovative way.
"Banks are now conscious about innovative capabilities and changing fast with the times", he said.
Because of the legacy system, the challenges for the banks are much more.
"Leadership has a big role to play. Most of the public sector banks are actively adopting technology", he said.
Implementation of the core banking system (CBS) was a humongous task, but the legacy banks did it, he said.

Also Read

MasterCard appoints former SBI chief Rajnish Kumar as chairman

Nine British banks sign up to Mastercard's new AI tool for tackling scams

PM Modi to address FedEx, Mastercard, other US CEOs during US trip

Visa to Rupay: From October 1, you can port your credit, debit cards too

Travel credit card launched by IDFC FIRST Bank, Club Vistara, & Mastercard

Rivalry between direct lenders, banks fueling riskier debt deals: Moody's

Co-working firm EFC exploring FPO, other ways to raise funds for expansion

BNP Paribas upbeat on India bonds on JPMorgan inclusion, sees $20 bn inflow

Efforts on to make NPS available at all banks, post offices: PFRDA Chairman

Massive write-offs, low recovery ailing banking sector: Amit Mitra

Core banking has now changed and paved the way for app-based banking, Kumar added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Banks Fintech sector Mastercard

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 11:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesVinFast Auto | TeslaStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesVedanta Ltd.SSC CHSL Tier-1 Result 2023 DeclaredGold-Silver PriceAsian Games Day 4 HighlightsAsian Games 2023 September 28 Schedule

Companies News

Adani group appoints new auditor for its main UK subsidiaries: ReportGoogle, Facebook, X, Edtech Cos likely to pay up to 18% IGST from October 1

Sports News

Asian Games 2023: Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes Gold at AsiadAsian Games LIVE updates, Day 5: Shooters win Gold; India medal tally - 22

India News

IPS officer who cracked Pulwama attack called back to Manipur amid violenceFire at Mukherjee Nagar: Delhi police books paying guest facility owner

Economy News

India's diamond firms in the rough as global trade sanctions mountAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon