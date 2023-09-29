close
Sensex (0.20%)
65640.03 + 131.71
Nifty (0.33%)
19588.90 + 65.35
Nifty Midcap (0.76%)
40409.55 + 305.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.68%)
5850.45 + 39.75
Nifty Bank (0.58%)
44558.75 + 257.80
Heatmap

Rupee appreciates 9 paise to 83.10 against US dollar in early trade

CAD has dropped to $9.2 bn, or 1.1% of GDP in the first quarter of the current fiscal from $17.9 bn (2.1% of GDP) a year ago, the Reserve Bank of India said

rupee, loan, indian rupee

Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 10:56 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The rupee rose 9 paise to 83.10 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday amid a retreating dollar versus major rivals and positive cues from equity markets.
Massive selling of equities by foreign investors and an upward trend in crude oil prices, however, capped the rise of domestic currency, forex dealers said.
The Indian unit opened strong at 83.13 against the US dollar and touched the highest level of 83.09. It later traded at 83.10 against the greenback, registering a gain of 9 paise from its previous close.
On Thursday, the rupee settled 3 paise higher at 83.19.
Analysts said higher interest rates and US bond yields are prompting foreign investors to stay in the selling mode in Indian capital markets, while the rupee witnessed some recovery due to a significant decline in India's current account deficit (CAD).
The CAD has dropped to USD 9.2 billion, or 1.1 per cent of GDP in the first quarter of the current fiscal from USD 17.9 billion (2.1 per cent of GDP) a year ago, the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday.

Also Read

Rupee rises 1 paisa to 82 against US dollar in Tuesday's early trade

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early trade

Rupee gains 1 paisa to 82.16 against dollar as market sentiment improves

Rupee gains 14 paise to 81.67 against the US dollar in early trade

Rupee rises 6 paise to 82.02 against dollar due to steady foreign inflows

Depositors' trust is with banks, not fintech cos: Mastercard India chief

Rivalry between direct lenders, banks fueling riskier debt deals: Moody's

Co-working firm EFC exploring FPO, other ways to raise funds for expansion

BNP Paribas upbeat on India bonds on JPMorgan inclusion, sees $20 bn inflow

Efforts on to make NPS available at all banks, post offices: PFRDA Chairman

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, declined by 0.19 per cent to 106.02.
Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.05 per cent higher at USD 95.43 per barrel.
On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex climbed 84.00 points or 0.13 per cent to 65,592.32 in early trade. Nifty advanced 37.75 points or 0.2 per cent to 19,562.30.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 3,364.22 crore, according to exchange data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar RBI

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 10:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesVinFast Auto | TeslaStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesVedanta Ltd.SSC CHSL Tier-1 Result 2023 DeclaredGold-Silver PriceAsian Games Day 4 HighlightsAsian Games 2023 September 28 Schedule

Companies News

Adani group appoints new auditor for its main UK subsidiaries: ReportGoogle, Facebook, X, Edtech Cos likely to pay up to 18% IGST from October 1

Sports News

Asian Games 2023: Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes Gold at AsiadAsian Games LIVE updates, Day 5: Shooters win Gold; India medal tally - 22

India News

IPS officer who cracked Pulwama attack called back to Manipur amid violenceFire at Mukherjee Nagar: Delhi police books paying guest facility owner

Economy News

India's diamond firms in the rough as global trade sanctions mountAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon