US tariff impact: MSME NPA classification period likely to be doubled

The Union government is mulling extending non-performing asset (NPA) classification period on loans to the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) from the current 90 days to 180 days, a move which will provide breather to cash-strapped firms against the backdrop of steep US tariffs, a senior government official said requesting anonymity.

“The proposal to extend the loan default period for MSMEs from 90 days to 180 days is likely to be taken up by the Cabinet soon,” the official said.

He said that this move could provide additional breathing space for cash-strapped MSMEs to regularise their loan repayments, potentially