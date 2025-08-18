Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 12:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / US tariff impact: MSME NPA classification period likely to be doubled

"The proposal to extend the loan default period for MSMEs from 90 days to 180 days is likely to be taken up by the Cabinet soon," the official said

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the RBI had extended the NPA classification period from 90 days to 180 days for a limited period.

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 11:59 PM IST

The Union government is mulling extending non-performing asset (NPA) classification period on loans to the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) from the current 90 days to 180 days, a move which will provide breather to cash-strapped firms against the backdrop of steep US tariffs, a senior government official said requesting anonymity. 
“The proposal to extend the loan default period for MSMEs from 90 days to 180 days is likely to be taken up by the Cabinet soon,” the official said.
 
He said that this move could provide additional breathing space for cash-strapped MSMEs to regularise their loan repayments, potentially
