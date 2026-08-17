Govt to soon constitute panel on 'Banking for Viksit Bharat': Sitharaman
In this year's Budget, the Finance Minister had proposed a high-level committee on 'Banking for Viksit Bharat', to comprehensively review the sector and align it with India's next phase of growth
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Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the government would soon constitute a high-level panel on 'Banking for Viksit Bharat'.
In this year's Budget, the Finance Minister had proposed a high-level committee on 'Banking for Viksit Bharat', to comprehensively review the sector and align it with India's next phase of growth.
Addressing the two-day PSB Confluence here, Sitharaman said, "We expect the announcement of the high-powered committee to look into the banking sector... soon the committee will be announced." She said the committee would give its thoughts and recommendations to the government.
"I propose setting up a 'High Level Committee on Banking for Viksit Bharat' to comprehensively review the sector and align it with India's next phase of growth, while safeguarding financial stability, inclusion and consumer protection," she had said in the Budget speech on February 1, 2026.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 12:45 PM IST