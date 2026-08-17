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Home / Finance / News / Govt to soon constitute panel on 'Banking for Viksit Bharat': Sitharaman

Govt to soon constitute panel on 'Banking for Viksit Bharat': Sitharaman

In this year's Budget, the Finance Minister had proposed a high-level committee on 'Banking for Viksit Bharat', to comprehensively review the sector and align it with India's next phase of growth

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2026 | 12:45 PM IST

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Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the government would soon constitute a high-level panel on 'Banking for Viksit Bharat'.

In this year's Budget, the Finance Minister had proposed a high-level committee on 'Banking for Viksit Bharat', to comprehensively review the sector and align it with India's next phase of growth.

Addressing the two-day PSB Confluence here, Sitharaman said, "We expect the announcement of the high-powered committee to look into the banking sector... soon the committee will be announced."  She said the committee would give its thoughts and recommendations to the government.

"I propose setting up a 'High Level Committee on Banking for Viksit Bharat' to comprehensively review the sector and align it with India's next phase of growth, while safeguarding financial stability, inclusion and consumer protection," she had said in the Budget speech on February 1, 2026.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Banks Indian banking sector

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First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 12:45 PM IST