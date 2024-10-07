Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / HDFC Bank raises MCLR by 5 bps for select tenures, effective October 7

HDFC Bank raises MCLR by 5 bps for select tenures, effective October 7

MCLR is the minimum interest rate a financial institution needs to charge for a specific loan. It dictates the lower limit of the interest rate for a loan

HDFC Bank

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 3:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

HDFC Bank has raised its marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 5 basis points (bps) on select tenures, effective October 7. Consequently, HDFC Bank’s MCLR now ranges from 9.10 per cent to 9.50 per cent, according to its website.

The bank has raised the MCLR in two tenures – six months and three years. Now, the six-month MCLR for the bank stands at 9.45 per cent, and the three-year MCLR stands at 9.50 per cent. MCLR for other tenures remains unchanged.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


MCLR is the minimum interest rate a financial institution needs to charge for a specific loan. It dictates the lower limit of the interest rate for a loan.
 

Banks have been raising deposit rates for quite some time to mobilise more liabilities amid sluggish deposit growth. Meanwhile, the external benchmark-linked loan rates have remained the same as the apex rate-setting panel, the monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has kept the policy rates unchanged for nine consecutive meetings. However, banks have been gradually increasing their MCLRs over time. Mostly, corporate loans are benchmarked to the MCLR, while retail loans are tied to external benchmarks.

Interestingly, a Business Standard poll of ten economists indicated that the MPC is set to keep the rates unchanged yet again during its meeting from October 7 to 9. The policy rate, or repo rate, currently stands at 6.50 per cent.

Also Read

Reliance

Mcap of 9 of 10 valued firms erodes Rs 4.74 trn; RIL, HDFC Bank hit hard

HDFC Bank, HDFC

HDFC Bank's deposit growth outpaces credit in Q2, helping meet target

HDFC Bank, HDFC

HDFC Bank to see MSCI weight rise with increased FPI investment headroom

HDFC Bank, HDFC

HDFC Bank says sequential rise in deposits outpaced loan growth in Q2

HDFC Bank, HDFC

Morgan Stanley, Citigroup buy Rs 755 cr worth shares in HDFC Bank

Topics : HDFC Bank MCLR finance sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 3:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon