IDPIC is one of the most ambitious projects ever attempted: SBI chairman

Similar to the role played by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in transforming the country’s digital payments landscape, plans are underway to create a dedicated intelligence infrastructure company — the Indian Digital Payment Intelligence Corporation (IDPIC). This entity will enable real-time intelligence sharing among banks and other financial-sector participants to strengthen customer protection against digital frauds, State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman C S Setty said at an event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Setty added that IDPIC is one of the most ambitious projects — as ambitious as Unified Payments