IDPIC is one of the most ambitious projects ever attempted: SBI chairman

It will be a dedicated intelligence infra company that will enable real-time intel sharing among banks and other financial-sector participants to strengthen customer protection against digital frauds

C S Setty, SBI Chairman, Challa Sreenivasuu Setty
C S Setty, Chairman, State Bank of India (SBI) | (Photo: Bloomberg)

Subrata Panda Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 7:51 PM IST

Similar to the role played by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in transforming the country’s digital payments landscape, plans are underway to create a dedicated intelligence infrastructure company — the Indian Digital Payment Intelligence Corporation (IDPIC). This entity will enable real-time intelligence sharing among banks and other financial-sector participants to strengthen customer protection against digital frauds, State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman C S Setty said at an event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in Mumbai on Tuesday.
 
Setty added that IDPIC is one of the most ambitious projects — as ambitious as Unified Payments
