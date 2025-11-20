Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 11:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / In a first, commercial banks' credit-deposit ratio breaches 80% mark

In a first, commercial banks' credit-deposit ratio breaches 80% mark

Another rate cut will make mobilising resources tough

commercial bank, bank loan
premium

Banking system liquidity has been comfortable so far on the back of 100 bps cut in the banks’ cash reserve ratio in phases, starting from the fortnight of September 6. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Anjali KumariManojit Saha Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Commercial banks’ credit-deposit (CD) ratio has, for the first time, topped the 80 per cent mark — the upper end of the regulatory comfort zone — signalling resource mobilisation challenges for lenders at a time when loan demand seems to be picking up in the economy. Commercial banks’ CD ratio was 80.21 per cent for the fortnight ended October 31, RBI data showed. 
The crucial banking ratio was over 80 per cent at the end of the last two reporting fortnights in October, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed. In September too, it had crossed the 80 per cent
Topics : Finance News bank credit growth finance sector Bank loans
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon