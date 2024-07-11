In a relief to companies, CBIC clarifies taxability on corporate guarantee

In a relief to companies, the government clarified the taxability of corporate guarantees, stating that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) will be applied to one per cent of the corporate guarantee fees on an annual basis and will be applicable from October 23, 2023.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has notified the rules following the decision on the corporate guarantee in the GST Council meeting held on June 22. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Additionally, there is an inclusion of a provision for allowing acceptance of invoice value as taxable value for corporate guarantee services between related entities, where the recipient is eligible for full input tax credit.

“This comes as a big relief for businesses, who in various cases were anticipating possible cash flow concerns on the said issue. Also, restricting the deemed valuation (one per cent per annum) to only domestic transactions would as well be helpful, given the continuance of arm's length pricing being possible for international related entity transactions,” said Abhishek Jain, Indirect Tax Head & Partner, KPMG.

In a separate move, CBIC has introduced enabling provisions for allowing rectification of GSTR-1 for businesses. “The modus prescribed should not significantly impact the input tax credit reconciliation process for businesses,” Jain said.

The authority also notified a provision for the manual filing of appeals with the Registrar's permission. This helps in situations where the online portal isn't accessible. Additionally, a minimum filing fee of Rs 5,000 has been set, bringing clarity and structure to the appeals process. “This is a positive step, offering flexibility for exceptional circumstances while also establishing a clear financial threshold for appeals,” said Saurabh Agarwal, Tax Partner, EY.