Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Top private life insurance firms hike term policy premium by 4-7%

HDFC Life, Bajaj Allianz Life, ICICI Prudential Life, Max Life increase by 4-7%

insurance claim form

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 9:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Major private sector life insurance companies, including HDFC Life, ICICI Prudential, Bajaj Allianz and Max Life Insurance, have increased their term insurance premiums by 4-7 per cent in response to moderation in bond yields, inflation concerns, and adjustments in reinsurance rates, according to industry sources privy to the development. Many other insurers are expected to follow suit, the sources said.

“We have seen upward revisions happening (in term life insurance rates) across major life insurance companies. Bajaj Allianz Life, ICICI Prudential Life, Max Life and HDFC Life have changed rates recently,” said a big insurance distributor.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“In FY25, Max Life Insurance revised term insurance rates first in April, ranging between 3 per cent and 6 per cent,” said Vaibhav Kumar, head, product management and ecommerce channel, Max Life Insurance.

“Nearly 50 per cent of our customers opt for policy terms of greater than 40 years. As a result, term insurance premium rates are sensitive to long-duration interest rates. As long-duration interest rates vary (especially when they go down), term insurance rates reflect the same. Our experience on mortality continues to be stable and in line with our assumptions,” Kumar told Business Standard.

Yield on the bond maturing in 2063 has dropped by 31 bps to 7.086 per cent from 7.39 per cent in the last one year. Similarly, yields on the bond maturing in 2051 has dropped by 32 bps in the last one year.

More From This Section

Rupee

Rupee trades flat at 83.49 against US dollar during early session

Indian Rupee

Cash continues to rule small-sized transactions less than Rs 500: Survey

vikas bansal

'We do not worry about (UPI) market share', says Amazon Pay India CEO

Paytm

Crisis-hit Paytm gets govt panel's nod to invest in payments arm: Report

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Financial inclusion index rises with growth across all segments, says RBI


Insurance companies are major buyers of longer-tenure bonds. The government had introduced a 50-year bond in H2FY24 on the demand of insurance companies.

Further, the benchmark 10-year government bond yields have softened significantly following the announcement by JP Morgan that Indian government securities (G-sec) issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under the fully accessible route will be included in its widely monitored GBI-EM. Since September last year, the yield on 10-year bonds has dropped by 19 bps.

Emails sent to HDFC Life, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and Bajaj Life Insurance did not elicit a response till the time of going to the press.

Kuldip Bonyal, secretary general, Life Insurance Agents Federation of India, said: “Most of the private life insurers have increased term insurance rates by 5-7 per cent. SBI Life Insurance and LIC have not increased their rates yet.”

Also Read

Anuj Tyagi, HDFC Ergo, HDFC Ergo MD, CEO

Anuj Tyagi to succeed Ritesh Kumar as MD & CEO of HDFC Ergo from July 1

LIC. life insurance corporation

LIC to enter health insurance market via private health insurer: Report

PNB Metlife

PNB MetLife appoints Sameer Bansal as MD, CEO; to succeed Ashish Srivastava

PremiumLIC. life insurance corporation

After encouraging Q4, outlook positive for public sector insurer LIC

PremiumReliance capital

Hindujas' Reliance Capital buy faces further delay; matter pending in SC

Topics : life insurance industry HDFC Life finance sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 9:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon