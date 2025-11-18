India in talks with 7-8 countries to extend UPI services: DFS secy Nagaraju

The Indian government is in talks with at least 7–8 more countries to expand the reach of UPI beyond India’s borders so that Indians travelling abroad can use the payment service to make payments, said M Nagaraju, secretary, Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance, on Tuesday, adding that by next year UPI services will be available for Indians in those countries.

Currently, UPI services are available to Indians travelling to Singapore, the UAE, France, Nepal, Bhutan, Mauritius and Sri Lanka.

“Our goal is to ensure that UPI is available first in the Middle East and East Asia, where