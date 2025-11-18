Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 08:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India in talks with 7-8 countries to extend UPI services: DFS secy Nagaraju

India plans to expand UPI to 7-8 more countries by next year as DFS says the goal is to prioritise Middle East and East Asia, even as banking health strengthens and insurance remains a key focus

DFS secretary M Nagaraju
M Nagaraju, secretary, Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance

Subrata Panda Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 8:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian government is in talks with at least 7–8 more countries to expand the reach of UPI beyond India’s borders so that Indians travelling abroad can use the payment service to make payments, said M Nagaraju, secretary, Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance, on Tuesday, adding that by next year UPI services will be available for Indians in those countries.
 
Currently, UPI services are available to Indians travelling to Singapore, the UAE, France, Nepal, Bhutan, Mauritius and Sri Lanka.
 
“Our goal is to ensure that UPI is available first in the Middle East and East Asia, where
