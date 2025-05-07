Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 06:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Domestic cos may go slow on long term bond issuance plans briefly

Domestic cos may go slow on long term bond issuance plans briefly

Escalating geopolitical tensions may prompt issuers to delay long-term bond issues amid uncertainty, though RBI support is keeping yields stable for now

bond markets, bonds, bond market
Premium

In FY25, domestic companies raised a record amount—around Rs 11 trillion—from the domestic capital market through bond issuances

Subrata PandaAnjali Kumari
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 6:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The flare-up in tensions between India and Pakistan, following India’s military action on Wednesday, may lead to a temporary slowdown in long-term bond issuances—typically 10- and 15-year bonds—in the domestic capital market, as issuers may hesitate to lock in rates for extended periods amid heightened uncertainty, according to market participants.
 
Despite escalating tensions, the yield on India's benchmark 10-year government bond remained steady. Yields on 10-year government securities fell by 1 basis point on Wednesday.
 
The stability is attributed to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) proactive liquidity measures, including open market operations (OMOs), which have bolstered market sentiment. Recent
Topics : India-Pak conflict India-Pakistan conflict Bonds Operation Sindoor

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon