Domestic cos may go slow on long term bond issuance plans briefly

The flare-up in tensions between India and Pakistan, following India’s military action on Wednesday, may lead to a temporary slowdown in long-term bond issuances—typically 10- and 15-year bonds—in the domestic capital market, as issuers may hesitate to lock in rates for extended periods amid heightened uncertainty, according to market participants.

Despite escalating tensions, the yield on India's benchmark 10-year government bond remained steady. Yields on 10-year government securities fell by 1 basis point on Wednesday.

The stability is attributed to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) proactive liquidity measures, including open market operations (OMOs), which have bolstered market sentiment. Recent