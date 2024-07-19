Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India's economy holds strong but no thaw in fintechs' funding winter

Funding in first half of this calendar year is at $795 mn, a decline of 11% from second half of 2023

Fintech, tech
Premium

BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 6:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Fintech funding in the first half of calendar year 2024 stood at $795 million, a fall of 11 per cent from the second half of 2023 and a 59 per cent slide from $1.93 billion garnered in the first half of 2023, according to Tracxn Technologies. The decline reflects global trends influenced by a funding winter and geopolitical uncertainties, despite the robust performance of the Indian economy, which grew 8.2 per cent in FY24.

Indian fintechs have faced a funding winter for some time and valuations have changed. This is a global trend, but separately regulatory changes

Also Read

Small and safe? Banks, fintech loans under Rs 50,000 on RBI radar

Union Budget 2024: Here's what startups, investors expect from Modi 3.0

Group representing NBFCs seeks revisit of membership norm for SRO

Fundamentals strong for global fintech

Crypto exchange platform CoinDCX acquires MENA region's BitOasis

Topics : Fintech Startup funding India economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 6:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuharram 2024 QuotesDisability Quota in UPSC ExamLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayHONOR 200 seriesNothing Phone 2a PlusBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon