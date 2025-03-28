Friday, March 28, 2025 | 07:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / India's household gold holdings surpass reserves of top 10 central banks

India's household gold holdings surpass reserves of top 10 central banks

Currently, Indian household gold reserves stand at 25,000 tonnes

Gold
Premium

India’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of India, held 876.18 tonnes in gold reserves

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s love affair with gold has reached new heights. According to a study by HSBC Global, Indian households now possess more gold than the collective reserves of the world’s top 10 central banks.
 
Currently, Indian household gold reserves stand at 25,000 tonnes. This is much larger than gold holdings with the central banks of the United States (which leads with 8,133 tonnes), Germany (approximately 3,300 tonnes), Italy, France, Russia, China, Switzerland, India, Japan, and Turkey. As of December 2024, India’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of India, held 876.18 tonnes in gold reserves.
 
Meanwhile, Indian consumers are rewriting other global
Topics : Gold Central banks Gold Import

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon