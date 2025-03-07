Friday, March 07, 2025 | 02:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Insurance cos knock on Irdai door seeking more time to implement Bima-ASBA

Insurance cos knock on Irdai door seeking more time to implement Bima-ASBA

The insurance regulator had in mid-February set the March 1 deadline for rollout of the feature, which allows insurers to take a customer's consent and block the premium amount for a period of 14 days

Bike Insurance
Premium

Insurance firms have initiated discussions with Unified Payments Interface (UPI) facility providers to implement Bima-ASBA.

Subrata PandaAathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Insurance companies, through the offices of the Life Insurance Council, have approached the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) seeking an extension for implementing Bima-ASBA (Applications Supported by Blocked Amount), said multiple sources aware of the development. A majority of insurers have yet to go live with this feature despite the regulator’s March 1 deadline, these sources told Business Standard.
 
Insurance firms have initiated discussions with Unified Payments Interface (UPI) facility providers to implement Bima-ASBA. While they are working towards rolling out the feature soon, sources said the deadline was too soon, making it almost impossible for most
Topics : IRDAI Insurance Life Insurance UPI

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon