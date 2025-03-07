Insurance cos knock on Irdai door seeking more time to implement Bima-ASBA

Insurance companies, through the offices of the Life Insurance Council, have approached the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) seeking an extension for implementing Bima-ASBA (Applications Supported by Blocked Amount), said multiple sources aware of the development. A majority of insurers have yet to go live with this feature despite the regulator’s March 1 deadline, these sources told Business Standard.

Insurance firms have initiated discussions with Unified Payments Interface (UPI) facility providers to implement Bima-ASBA. While they are working towards rolling out the feature soon, sources said the deadline was too soon, making it almost impossible for most