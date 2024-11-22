Business Standard
Insurance marketplace Bima Sugam's capital requirement to rise to Rs 500 cr

Digital platform will allow consumers to compare, purchase and manage life, health, general insurance products

The insurance sector is at a critical juncture. Despite impressive growth in premium income – from Rs 1 trillion in FY05 to more than Rs 6.7 trillion in FY24 – the sector has yet to fully realise its potential in terms of broader penetration and impr
Bima Sugam's purpose is to make insurance easily accessible, according to regulator.

Aathira VarierSubrata Panda Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 9:46 AM IST

The capital requirement for the insurance regulator’s Bima Sugam, an online marketplace to buy, service and sell insurance products, has increased to Rs 500 crore from the previously envisaged Rs 100-200 crore, said multiple sources.
 
During a two-day Bima Manthan conference held in Hyderabad earlier this month, insurance companies were informed about an increase in the capital requirement in four to five years. Of this amount, companies have to provide Rs 330 crore immediately and the remaining after two years.
 
Bima Sugam India Federation (Bima Sugam), the non-profit backed by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), will
