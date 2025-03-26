Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 07:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IRFC, IIFCL raise funds through long term bonds at attractive coupon rates

IRFC, IIFCL raise funds through long term bonds at attractive coupon rates

While IRFC raised Rs 3,000 crore through 10-year bonds at a coupon rate of 7.17 per cent, IIFCL raised Rs 1,000 crore through 7-year bonds at 7.28 per cent

Market participants said investors are aggressively positioning ahead of the April monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting, anticipating rate cuts in April and June to drive mark-to-market gains in the next financial year

Subrata Panda Mumbai
Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 7:40 PM IST

State-owned Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) and India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL) on Wednesday raised Rs 4,000 crore cumulatively at attractive coupon rates through long-term bonds, sources said.
 
While IRFC raised Rs 3,000 crore through 10-year bonds at a coupon rate of 7.17 per cent, IIFCL raised Rs 1,000 crore through 7-year bonds at 7.28 per cent. Additionally, on Tuesday, Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) raised Rs 2,000 crore through 10-year bonds at a favourable coupon rate of 7.19 per cent.
 
Market participants said investors are aggressively positioning ahead of the April monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting, anticipating
