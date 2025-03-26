IRFC, IIFCL raise funds through long term bonds at attractive coupon rates

State-owned Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) and India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL) on Wednesday raised Rs 4,000 crore cumulatively at attractive coupon rates through long-term bonds, sources said.

While IRFC raised Rs 3,000 crore through 10-year bonds at a coupon rate of 7.17 per cent, IIFCL raised Rs 1,000 crore through 7-year bonds at 7.28 per cent. Additionally, on Tuesday, Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) raised Rs 2,000 crore through 10-year bonds at a favourable coupon rate of 7.19 per cent.

Market participants said investors are aggressively positioning ahead of the April monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting, anticipating