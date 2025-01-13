Business Standard

Monday, January 13, 2025 | 09:01 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Is foreign exchange rate stability desirable? Not really, data shows

Is foreign exchange rate stability desirable? Not really, data shows

RBI showing greater tolerance for exchange rate under Governor Malhotra

The rupee depreciated to a new low of 84.50 per dollar as foreign portfolio investors sold domestic equities amid escalating geopolitical tensions and a spike in crude oil prices.
Premium

Representative Picture

Manojit Saha Mumbai
6 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 8:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The recent depreciation of the rupee along with sharp fall in the country’s foreign exchange (FX) reserves has sparked a debate whether stability of the exchange rate is necessary and desirable. The rupee was one of the least volatile currencies among peers for almost two years before the current downward pressure started in September after the US Federal Reserve lowered interest rate.
 
There is empirical evidence in the last 15 years, which suggests a period of stability of the rupee is followed by extreme volatility. For example, between August 2010 and August 2011, the rupee traded in a tight range
Topics : Exchange rates RBI Forex

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon