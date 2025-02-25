Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 09:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Large issuers rush to debt market despite rising corporate bond yields

Large issuers rush to debt market despite rising corporate bond yields

Major state-owned issuers look to raise Rs 30,000 crore through bonds

Bond market
Premium

Photo: Shutterstock

Subrata PandaAnjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 9:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After January’s bond market turmoil, triggered by geopolitical events, large-ticket issuers are rushing to raise funds now that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s policy decision and the FY26 Union Budget are out of the way. Despite rising corporate bond yields due to tight liquidity and increased supply, firms are set to raise over ₹30,000 crore this week, with more expected in the coming weeks.
 
On Tuesday, the National Housing Bank (NHB) raised ₹4,800 crore at 7.35 per cent through seven-year bonds. It had aimed to raise ₹5,000 crore, with a ₹1,000 crore base issue and a ₹4,000
Topics : capital market Bond Yields Bonds

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon