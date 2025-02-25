Large issuers rush to debt market despite rising corporate bond yields

After January’s bond market turmoil, triggered by geopolitical events, large-ticket issuers are rushing to raise funds now that the Reserve Bank of India ( RBI )’s policy decision and the FY26 Union Budget are out of the way. Despite rising corporate bond yields due to tight liquidity and increased supply, firms are set to raise over ₹30,000 crore this week, with more expected in the coming weeks.

On Tuesday, the National Housing Bank (NHB) raised ₹4,800 crore at 7.35 per cent through seven-year bonds. It had aimed to raise ₹5,000 crore, with a ₹1,000 crore base issue and a ₹4,000