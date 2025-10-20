Monday, October 20, 2025 | 06:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Lenders tap alternative data as next frontier in credit fraud fight

Lenders tap alternative data as next frontier in credit fraud fight

Fintechs, credit platforms analyse digital footprint, metadata, behaviour to detect fraud and underwrite new-to-credit users

fintech funding India 2025, Q1 2025 fintech investment, fintech funding slowdown, fintech SRO India, Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment, Traxcn funding report, Neha Singh Tracxn, Sugandh Saxena fintech, RBI fintech regulations, Indian finte
premium

Lenders leverage alternative data and analytics to detect fraud, assess credit risk, and boost approvals for new-to-credit borrowers in India. | Imaging: Ajay Mohanty

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Risk assessment platforms are increasingly using diverse data sources to help lenders identify groups attempting to access credit from regulated entities and to improve the process of evaluating new-to-credit (NTC) users.
 
Companies are training models on various forms of alternative data — such as location details, third-party app usage, SMS data, payment transaction behaviour, and metadata — to enhance underwriting for NTC customers.
 
Fraud syndicate detection often stems from analysing alternative data patterns, such as multiple government IDs linked to a single mobile number, particularly in high-risk regions with a history of fraudulent activity.
 
“What we look for are aggregated
Topics : Fintech sector Indian Financial technology firms Indian lenders
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon