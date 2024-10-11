Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / LIC reduces entry age for its new endowment plan to 50 years from 55

LIC reduces entry age for its new endowment plan to 50 years from 55

Endowment is an insurance policy that provides life cover and maturity benefit

Life Insurance, Insurance
Premium

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 12:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has reduced the entry age for its new endowment plan to 50 years from 55, sources said. The revision is effective from October 1 this year.

Endowment is an insurance policy that provides life cover and maturity benefit. The life cover component provides a lump sum payout to nominees if the policyholder dies, while the other component gives a fixed payout given at the time of maturity.

LIC New Endowment Plan-914 is a participating endowment plan that offers the dual benefit of protection cum saving plan. LIC New endowment plan
Topics : life insurance industry Life Insurance Corporation finance sector

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon