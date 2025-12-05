Friday, December 05, 2025 | 08:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RBI examines Sebi plan on banks in non-agri commodity derivatives: Governor

RBI examines Sebi plan on banks in non-agri commodity derivatives: Governor

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra says Sebi's move to let banks enter non-agri commodity derivatives requires amending the Banking Regulation Act and is under review after a prior rejection

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra (Photo:PTI)

Aathira Varier
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 8:55 PM IST

The market regulator’s proposal to allow banks to participate in non-agriculture commodity derivatives would require amendments to the Banking Regulation Act, and is being examined by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), said RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, adding that a similar proposal was earlier rejected as it was not considered appropriate at the time.
 
What is Sebi proposing for banks in non-agriculture commodity derivatives?
 
The markets regulator has previously said it is in discussions with the RBI to help banks participate in the non-agriculture commodity derivative markets. It has also been planning to “engage” with the government to allow banks, insurance companies and pension funds to invest in the market.
 
 
Why does RBI say Sebi’s proposal would require changes to the law?
 
“The proposal that Sebi has sent has come to us recently. We will discuss it. But, I would like to tell you that according to the Banking Regulation Act, the banks are prohibited from investing in such activities. It is not allowed in today's time. So, there will have to be an amendment in the law. It is not limited to just one regulatory point,” Governor Malhotra said in the post-MPC press meet.
 
Why was a similar proposal rejected earlier, and what will RBI review now?
 
“Secondly, there was a similar proposal in the past; at that time, it was rejected and was not considered appropriate. Is there a change in the situation in the last 8-9 years? We will study it. It will not be appropriate for me to give you an answer without analysing the pros and cons of it. This proposal has come recently. So, it will be appropriate for me to give you an answer on this,” he added.

SEBI RBI finance Banks RBI Governor

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 8:55 PM IST

