Sunday, October 05, 2025 | 09:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Microfinance sector faces funding crunch, default fears amid scrutiny

Microfinance sector faces funding crunch, default fears amid scrutiny

The microfinance industry is in a bind as funding declines and fears of defaults swirl amid stricter regulatory scrutiny

Microfinance
premium

The RBI is considering whether to give Section 8 companies, or not-for-profit entities, involved in microfinance access to credit information companies (CICs). (Illustration: Binay Sinha)

Raghu Mohan New Delhi
8 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2025 | 9:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sometime towards the end of this month, microfinance institutions (MFIs) hope to get a funding lifeline: The number being bandied about is around ₹6,000 crore, though the demand is much higher. The business is not doing well, to put it mildly. Funding fell to ₹58,109 crore in FY25, a decline of 55.40 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Confidence levels of lenders (to MFIs) headed south on fears about asset quality, over-leverage and relatively poor collections. The industry’s gross loan book shrank to ₹3.59 trillion in June 2025, down 5.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 17 per cent on an annual
Topics : Finance News Microfinance News Microfinance finance sector
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon