Momentum funds may deliver high long-term returns for aggressive investors

Rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), stable macroeconomic indicators, and easing geopolitical tensions have improved investor sentiment in equity markets. Riding on this optimism, SBI Mutual Fund has launched the new fund offer (NFO) of the SBI Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index Fund.

“The stage is well set with operating rates near 5.5 per cent, credit growth below 10 per cent, inflation under 4 per cent and GDP growth around 6.5 per cent. Banking system liquidity remains ample. These offer a favourable backdrop for equities, and in particular, for a momentum strategy that offers investors a low-cost, rule-based